Residents of a village in Saskatchewan are raising funds to build a lasting tribute to one of their own who died in a mass stabbing attack.

A committee in Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, seeks to raise $150,000 to build a playground to honour the memory of Wesley Petterson – and the nearby James Smith Cree Nation is supporting the effort.

Petterson was one of 11 people killed in a stabbing rampage by Myles Sanderson in Weldon and on the James Smith Cree Nation in 2022.

Sanderson died in police custody a few days after the killings.

The fundraisers say the 78-year-old Petterson was loved by many and was often the first person up to make coffee for friends and neighbours as they gathered to visit at the local seniors centre.