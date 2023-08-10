Voters in three Saskatchewan constituencies are set to elect new legislature members today.

Candidates are seeking to replace Saskatchewan Party MLAs Mark Docherty in Regina Coronation Park, who resigned in February, and Lyle Stewart in Lumsden-Morse, who resigned in March

Derek Meyers, the former Saskatchewan Party legislature member for Regina Walsh Acres, died of cancer in March at the age of 45.

Elections Saskatchewan says more than 7,000 voters across 15 advance polling stations cast ballots in five days of advance voting.

Sixteen additional voting stations are to be erected for the sixth and final day of voting.

Saskatchewan’s next general election is scheduled for October 2024.