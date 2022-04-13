A woman says her premature baby’s leg was broken in hospital and the Saskatchewan Health Authority has ignored her plea for an explanation.

Teelah Soosay said her seven-month-old baby, Tobias, has been in the Jim Pattinson Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon since his birth in September.

She said on April 7 she discovered her child was in a full leg cast, which he hadn’t had when she saw him three days earlier.

“When I walked in his leg was covered up. I uncovered him to pick him up and found out he had a whole leg cast, and it scared me,” Soosay said Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Soosay said she asked the on-duty physician what happened, but hasn’t been able to get an answer from the doctor or the health authority.

“Early that morning they noticed he was in pain because of his leg, and they took him down for X-rays to find out that his femur bone was broken, and they told me it was a slight break,” Soosay said.

“I asked how it happened and they said ‘I don’t know.’ They didn’t give me an answer.”

A spokesperson said the health authority is sorry about the mother’s concerns, is in contact with the family and is working to ensure appropriate medical investigations are done.

The health authority said it cannot comment further due to privacy issues.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in the province, said it wants to work with the health authority during its investigation.

“A child doesn’t just break his leg by accident or by sitting in a crib,” the federation’s vice-chief David Pratt said.

“We need to determine what happened, and this can’t be covered up.”

Kelly Wuttunee, the lawyer representing the Soosay family, said they are also calling on the provincial and federal government to enforce the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action from 12 to 84. As well as the Missing and Murdered Ingenious Women and Girls’ calls to justice, from 3.1 to 3.7.

“Both serve to identify and change the substantial gaps in health services provided to Indigenous people,” Wuttunee said.

“The health system failed this Indigenous infant boy. We need to protect our most vulnerable, and see that he is protected and receives proper care.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.