A report released by Saskatchewan’s children’s advocate says the province has failed for decades to act on recommendations aimed at improving the mental health of youth.

Lisa Broda has tabled her report in the legislature calling for better mental-health and addiction services.

She says the province’s 2011 plan to address the issue “died a slow death,” and several departments seem to have little knowledge about another plan the government released in 2014.

Broda says there’s a shortage of resources and supports for Indigenous children, a lack of psychologists with a five-month waiting list and an absence of counsellors in schools.

She has made 14 recommendations, which include creating legislation so children can consent to seeing a counsellor even if their parents don’t approve.

Broda says she has yet to receive a response from the province on whether it will accept the recommendations.

