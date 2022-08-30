Saskatchewan's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s advocate for children and youth has started an investigation into the services and oversight of registered independent schools.

This comes after a proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against former teachers, pastors and church elders for alleged abuse of students at Legacy Christian Academy in Saskatoon between 1992 and 2005.

The class action has yet to be certified by a judge.

Advocate Lisa Broda says it’s critical that all education systems in Saskatchewan are operating within the best interests of children.

She says concerns raised by the public and information reviewed by her office in recent weeks has informed her decision to conduct a full independent investigation.

Broda says the investigation is to include the examination of past and current services provided to children and youth within Saskatchewan’s independent schools.

