 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations hit by strike; essential services maintained

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations hit by strike; essential services maintained

Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jerry Dias, president of Unifor, says it is clear that the Crown and the union are at a contract talk impasse.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

A full-scale strike is getting underway Friday by upwards of 5,000 unionized workers at six Crown corporations and one Crown agency in Saskatchewan.

Picket lines were scheduled to go up at 7 a.m. local time at multiple SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater, DirectWest, SecurTek and Water Security Agency locations across the province.

The strike comes after negotiators for the province and the workers – members of Unifor – failed to reach a tentative contract by Thursday midnight, and follows a work-to-rule campaign that began Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor had been seeking wage increases of two per cent in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and says the key issue is the government’s demand for wage freezes.

Premier Scott Moe says his government does not believe a general strike would be in the best interests of the Crown corporations or their workers.

He says the Crowns have plans to maintain essential services.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter