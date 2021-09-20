Saskatchewan launches digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination ahead of October requirement

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to media after a tour of the COVID-19 mass immunization clinic and drive-thru immunization space at the International Trade Centre in Regina on Feb. 18. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Starting today, Saskatchewan residents can download a digital QR code from their eHealth account showing proof of vaccination.

The government says in a news release that the code – which can be downloaded or printed – replaces the COVID-19 vaccination record that was made available in August but did not include a digital format.

The province announced last week that proof of vaccination will be required at non-essential businesses – including restaurants, casinos, movie theatres and indoor sports venues – beginning Oct. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Does my province have COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Are public restrictions still in place? The rules across Canada

It won’t be required for civil services, retail or grocery stores, places of worship, hotels or at non-ticketed amateur sporting events.

Businesses can verify the QR codes on mobile devices using a special app.

The news release says travellers at international borders will also be able to use the code.

“This is the next, improved, version of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination record,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in the news release.

“It has been something that travellers, businesses and organizations have been asking for.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.