Saskatchewan’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive, first shots happening in Regina

Open this photo in gallery The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada sits ready for use in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2020. Saskatchewan says its first COVID-19 vaccinations will be given tonight in Regina. The government says an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in the capital city. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan says its first COVID-19 vaccinations will be given tonight to two health-care workers in Regina.

The government says an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in the capital city and the first vaccinations are to take place at the Regina General Hospital.

“I have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the patients I have cared for in the intensive care unit, as well as its effects on their families,” Dr. Jeffrey Betcher said in a release.

The critical care physician is to be among the first to get a shot, along with an emergency room nurse.

“Accepting the vaccine is part of my responsibility as a physician. It will protect me, my patients, my colleagues, friends and family,” Dr. Betcher said.

The province says 1,950 health-care workers are to be immunized over the coming days as part of a pilot program that will test the province’s vaccine delivery and storage.

The workers include staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and COVID-19 units at the Regina General, Regina’s Pasqua Hospital and COVID-19 testing and assessment centres.

They are to receive a second dose in 21 days.

Health officials expect to move into the next stage of vaccinations later this month.

Injections are to go to the most vulnerable, such as more health care workers, staff and residents in long-term care; seniors over 80; and people over 50 living in remote areas, including the province’s Far North.

Saskatchewan has said that about 202,052 vaccine doses are expected to arrive within the first quarter of next year, and there are to be 10,725 weekly allocations.

Health officials have said they don’t expect to begin vaccinating the general population until April, but timelines could change depending on how many doses become available.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday about 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, pending approval from Health Canada, are expected to arrive in the country by the end of the month.