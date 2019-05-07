 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer

Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor has pancreatic cancer.

His office has issued a brief statement that Lt.-Gov. Thomas Molloy is undergoing treatment.

It says that Robert Richards, chief justice of Saskatchewan, along with members of the province’s Appeal Court will assume the lieutenant-governor’s duties while he is away.

Molloy, who is 78, is the province’s 22nd lieutenant-governor and was sworn in last March.

He is originally from Saskatoon and previously had a legal career in which he negotiated numerous treaty settlements and agreements.

Lieutenant-governors represent the Queen, and their constitutional and ceremonial duties include presiding over the swearing-in of the premier, cabinet and chief justice.

