Canada Saskatchewan’s NDP leader apologizes for Sixties Scoop, says more action needed

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan’s NDP leader is apologizing for the Sixties Scoop.

Ryan Meili says past NDP governments in the province share responsibility for using the policy that saw thousands of Indigenous children removed from their homes and placed with non-Aboriginal families.

He says New Democrats must ask for forgiveness because of the harm done to the children, their families and their communities.

Meili also says the Saskatchewan Party government is ignoring recommendations presented to the province by a group of Sixties Scoop survivors.

The NDP says the suggestions include continuing sharing circles with survivors and creating a committee to find records.

Premier Scott Moe formally apologized for the Sixties Scoop in January.

Manitoba and Alberta have also apologized.

