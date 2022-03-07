The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina, Sask., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan’s Opposition is urging the provincial government to address rising costs at the gas pumps by reducing its tax on gasoline.

NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon says the Saskatchewan Party government needs to offer relief on the price of gasoline to soften the impact of other increasing costs on families.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney today announced he is reducing that province’s gasoline tax by 13 cents a litre.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest sales taxes on fuel among the provinces.

Consumers pay 15 cents a litre on gasoline and diesel, nine cents a litre on propane and 1.5 cents on a litre of aviation fuel.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the government is addressing affordability for residents in many ways, not just through commodities.

She pointed to government programs that include a home renovation tax credit and a refundable tax benefit for children’s cultural, recreational and sports activities.

The debate arose Monday during the first question period of the spring sitting in a pre-pandemic setting.

With no COVID-19 public health orders in place, members of the legislative assembly were no longer spaced out and galleries were opened to the public.

The Saskatchewan Party caucus did not wear masks, but NDP MLAs chose to keep their masks on.

The sitting is scheduled for 10 weeks with a one-week break in mid-April – the longest since the spring of 2020.

Harpauer is expected to table a provincial budget March 23.

In the province’s 2021-22 budget, Harpauer based her projections on an average West Texas Intermediate oil price per barrel of US$54.33. That figure is currently more than US$100 a barrel.

“This is spiking government revenue,” Wotherspoon said.

“Those increased revenues have not made it down to working families just trying to make ends meet at the end of the month. That needs to change. Saskatchewan families need a break.”