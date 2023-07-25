Open this photo in gallery: The Saskatchewan Legislative Building at Wascana Centre in Regina on May 30, 2020.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation documents, obtained by the Opposition NDP, show the vacancy rate of government housing has more than doubled over the last 10 years.

The documents say there were nearly 1,200 vacant affordable homes in 2012.

That is compared to 3,200 vacant affordable homes at the end of last year.

NDP housing critic Meara Conway says the higher rate is a result of the Saskatchewan Party government mismanaging social housing, especially at a time when more people are experiencing homelessness.

The government has said it’s concerned about the high vacancy rate and that it’s working to fill the homes.