Saskatchewan's surplus projection shrinks $9-million, province still on track to balance books

Saskatchewan’s surplus projection shrinks $9-million, province still on track to balance books

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan government says its first budget update of the fiscal year shows the province is still on its way to balancing the books.

The government’s first-quarter results project the province will finish the year with a surplus of nearly $26-million – almost $9-million less than what was expected when the budget was released in the spring.

It says the reduction is due to an increase in pension expense.

The government says the reduced surplus is offset by high revenue projections from non-renewable resources and federal transfers.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says the first-quarter update is encouraging and shows the province remains on track to post a small surplus.

The 2019-20 budget was the first one in years to forecast a small surplus.

