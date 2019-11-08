 Skip to main content

Saskatoon hospital’s brown tap water cause for concern at health authority

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Brown water flowing from multiple taps has triggered a cautionary water advisory at a Saskatoon hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says in a statement that the discoloured water was first noticed Wednesday at the west-side St. Paul’s Hospital.

It says no hospital tap water is to be consumed or used in medical procedures until further notice.

Toilets can still be used and people can use tap water to wash their hands, but they are advised to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer afterward.

The authority says it’s looking for the source of the problem and all units and departments have received emergency water supplies, while the city has provided water trucks.

The city says an inspection of mains around the hospital and in nearby homes found no issues with the water distribution system, and it’s now waiting for test results from seven water samples taken inside the hospital Wednesday night.

