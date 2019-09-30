 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatoon massage therapist to be sentenced on multiple sex assault convictions

Saskatoon
The Canadian Press
The Crown says a former Saskatoon massage therapist should serve 6-1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting six female clients.

Mark Donlevy pleaded guilty earlier this year to six counts of sexual assault.

The defence is to present its recommendation when sentencing arguments resume Nov. 25, and has told the court it plans to call evidence from a psychologist who has been working with Donlevy.

Donlevy is already serving three years for sexually assaulting a woman on a date in 2004.

Court heard his latest victims came forward after hearing news reports last year about that case.

Several of the women, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, gave victim impact statements in court on Monday.

“I chose to keep the assault a secret because I was ashamed and fearful of running into him,” one victim said.

Another woman told court she became fearful after Donlevy sent her a message following her assault, saying he was disappointed in her.

“I want you to know that I forgive you and hope you get all the help you need,” she said in her statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

