 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatoon may get back $1M stolen by online fraudster

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Saskatoon may get back $1M stolen by online fraudster

Saskatoon, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark addresses the media at the Legislative Building in Regina in April, 2018. The city says it has lost $1-million after it was targeted in an online scam.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The City of Saskatoon may be getting back most of the $1-million it mistakenly sent an online fraudster.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson told a news conference Monday that nearly all the money has been traced to between 10 and 15 bank accounts, which have been frozen by court order.

The city revealed last week that someone had electronically impersonated the chief financial officer of Allan Construction, which has a contract with the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The culprit asked to have a payment sent to a new bank account and the city complied before realizing it was a scam.

“Although we are still in the early days, and the money has not yet been returned to the city, we will continue to work with the banks and with the Saskatoon Police Service in order to get as much of the money returned to the city as possible,” Jorgenson said.

“This is very encouraging news.”

Jorgenson didn’t provide a number of exactly how much money has been locked down, as he said the number has been changing as Canada’s banks continue to trace the funds.

So far, the city has received $40,000, which Jorgenson called a first step.

“What I expect will happen is that that’s the first account. So that one is settled. And then the next account might be for more, and then the next one for less, and you methodically roll through each of these account holders,” he explained.

Jorgenson also told reporters that most of the accounts are Canadian, although he can’t confirm if there were any international accounts involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the majority of the banks involved have their headquarters in Toronto, he said lawyers in Ontario have been hired.

He admitted some of the $1-million could already have been spent.

“There will be, I think, there could be some. Because not all of the money has been frozen, right? Some of it is not in those accounts any longer. But like I said, the vast majority is still in bank accounts. So each account is going to be different.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter