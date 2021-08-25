 Skip to main content
Saskatoon mayor calls for vaccine passports, mandatory testing as COVID-19 cases climb

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark speaks at the legislative building in Regina on April 10, 2018.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The mayor of Saskatoon is calling for vaccine passports and mandatory COVID-19 testing as the city faces an “incredibly serious” surge in cases.

Mayor Charlie Clark says Saskatoon’s health system is being stretched as COVID-19 and its more contagious variants are causing an exponential rise in infections, especially among younger people.

In a statement yesterday, Clark says strict measures should be implemented for people who choose not to be vaccinated.

He says vaccine passports, vaccine requirements and mandatory testing are some actions that could limit community participation for the unvaccinated and protect community health.

Vaccine requirements have been rolling out across Canada in a variety of settings, including sports, businesses and under provincial orders.

Clark says the City of Saskatoon is still finalizing its policies for city workers and public services, with more details to be released in the coming days.

