The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public to turn in any videos they may have from Chief Whitecap Park as they continue to search for a missing Indigenous woman and her son.

Police say Dawn Walker, who is 48, and her seven-year-old son Vincent Jansen went missing Friday.

Investigators are looking for any video surveillance or dashcam footage people may have to help with the search.

In a release, police say they are looking for any footage from the park area between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier this week, police announced they found Walker’s red Ford F-150 and some of her belongings at the park, which is located south of Saskatoon near the South Saskatchewan River.

RCMP, who are helping with the investigation, say there is no indication of criminal activity so far.

“Right now we are focusing on locating them in this area,” RCMP Sgt. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

“There is no new evidence. The items were found near the river and that’s the reason we’re focusing on the special units (drones, underwater and surface search teams) we have right now.”

He said there are no other clues to indicate what has happened to Walker and her son.

