Canada Saskatoon police searching for missing toddler, her father

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Itzel Delreal-Daniels is seen in this undated photo. Itzel has short curly dark brown hair and was wearing a black one-piece outfit with a skirt that has blue flowers on it.

HO/The Canadian Press

Saskatoon police are looking for a man they suspect may be headed to either Alberta or the father’s home country of Mexico with his 18-month-old daughter.

Police say Juan Pablo Carmona-Real and his child, Itzel Delreal-Daniels, left the Saskatoon home of the child’s mother shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

They were in a grey four-door car – possibly a Honda – and although the licence plate number is not known, there is a moose bobblehead figurine on the dash board with the word Canada on it.

The 36-year-old father has been living in Alberta but investigators are not sure of their final destination.

Itzel, who is Indigenous, has short curly dark brown hair and was wearing a black one-piece outfit with a skirt that has blue flowers on it.

Police have not issued an Amber Alert but they are asking anyone who may have information on the pair’s whereabouts to come forward.

