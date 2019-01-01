Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 has brother who was city’s second baby of 2017

Open this photo in gallery Alya Juliette Mann, seen in a Jan. 1, 2019, handout photo, in the arms of her mother, Meagan Mann, was born at Royal University Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday. HO/The Canadian Press

Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 has a big brother who was – almost – the city’s first baby two years ago.

Alya Juliette Mann was born at Royal University Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

She shares the same birthday as her brother, Emery, who was the second baby born in Saskatoon in 2017.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says their parents, Graeme and Meagan Mann, wish to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who assisted with the labour and delivery of Ayla.

The family have shared a picture, but the health authority say they aren’t giving interviews right now.