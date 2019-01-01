 Skip to main content

Canada Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 has brother who was city’s second baby of 2017

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 has brother who was city’s second baby of 2017

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alya Juliette Mann, seen in a Jan. 1, 2019, handout photo, in the arms of her mother, Meagan Mann, was born at Royal University Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

HO/The Canadian Press

Saskatoon’s first baby of 2019 has a big brother who was – almost – the city’s first baby two years ago.

Alya Juliette Mann was born at Royal University Hospital at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

She shares the same birthday as her brother, Emery, who was the second baby born in Saskatoon in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says their parents, Graeme and Meagan Mann, wish to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who assisted with the labour and delivery of Ayla.

The family have shared a picture, but the health authority say they aren’t giving interviews right now.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers