Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, shown during a game in May, will not take to the ice following the postponement of their Dec. 18, 2021, game.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Sunday’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

Four games scheduled for Saturday – Florida at Minnesota, Boston at Montreal, Tampa Bay at Colorado and Columbus at Calgary – have already been postponed as NHL teams deal with a rise in COVID-19 infections.

The league said the Omicron variant is responsible for the uptick in cases.