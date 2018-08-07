Saudi Arabia-Canada spat: What we know so far

The latest

Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada’s ambassador and frozen new trade deals with this country in a growing dispute over the Canadian government’s criticism of human-rights violations in the Islamic kingdom.

On the same day the Saudi government announced plans to withdraw all Saudi students it has been sponsoring at Canadian universities, colleges and other schools, Saudi Arabian Airlines announced it would suspend all flights to and from Toronto as of Aug. 13. A Saudi government source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said on Monday more than 15,000 Saudis study in Canada on scholarships, grants or in trainee programs funded by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency has told grains exporters on Wednesday it will no longer buy Canadian wheat and barley in its international tenders.

What prompted the dispute?

The dispute ostensibly arose because of a tweet issued by Canada’s Global Affairs Ministry decrying the arrest and detention of two female bloggers and activists, and urging Saudi authorities to immediately free the two women — one of whom was Samar Badawi, sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi — as well as “all peaceful human rights activists.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry took exception to the wording of the tweet, calling it an attempt by Canada to interfere with the country’s internal affairs. Saudi Arabia announced it was suspending future trade with Canada and severing diplomatic ties. Media reports also suggest Saudi Arabia may cancel thousands of scholarships for students attending school in Canada.

Mr. Badawi’s wife also became a Canadian citizen this year, taking her oath of citizenship with her three children in a Canada Day ceremony in Sherbrooke, Que. Since Mr. Badawi’s arrest, Ensaf Haidar has met with leaders in Canada and around the world while campaigning for her husband’s release.

“When it comes to the Badawi family, Ensaf Haidar is a Canadian citizen and she and her family therefore merit special attention from the government of Canada,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. “It’s something we do. We stand up for Canadians and their families around the world.”

Some analysts perceive Saudi Arabia’s move as both a power play for the kingdom’s young leader and a demonstration put on for the benefit of countries with stronger ties to them than Canada.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently went on a global tour touting proposed economic reforms and promoting his vision for the kingdom as “the next Europe.” Despite those ideals, however, the country has continued to take aggressive actions against some neighbours, and concerns about domestic human rights practices persist.

Very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi’s sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 2, 2018

Who’s affected?

The true impact of Saudi Arabia’s flexing of diplomatic muscle is still unclear. The decision to freeze new trade agreements could threaten Canada’s $15-billion arms deal that includes providing armoured vehicles to the kingdom, but Ms. Freeland said it was “premature” to comment on its status.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau appeared to play down the financial impact of the diplomatic dispute.

“We have very strong trading relationships around the world,” he said. “This is something where we know we need to lead with our values.”

Thomas Juneau, an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, estimated the overall trade relationship between Canada and Saudi Arabia totals between $3- and $4-billion a year.

Travel to the country will also be affected in light of an announcement from Saudi Arabian Airlines on Tuesday that it will suspend flights to and from Canada starting Aug. 13. The state airline operates at least two routes flying from Toronto.

#Statement | We consider the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia persona non grata and order him to leave within the next 24 hours. — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 5, 2018

What has the response been so far, at home and abroad?

Canada has said it’s alarmed by the move out of Saudi Arabia, but has not walked back the comments that apparently prompted the row in the first place. On Monday, Ms. Freeland doubled down on the position by saying Canadians expect their government’s foreign policy to be guided by their values.

“We are always going to speak up for human rights, we are always going to speak up for women’s rights and that is not going to change,” Ms. Freeland said.

The United States said Tuesday that both Canada and Saudi Arabia are “close partners” of the U.S., and asked the Saudi government for more information of the detention of several activists. The U.S. also said it continued to encourage the Saudi government to “ensure all are afforded due process.”

The European Commission said it’s seeking clarification about the arrest of activists in Saudi Arabia. On the diplomatic dispute, commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said “we don’t comment on bilateral relations.”

Saudi neighbours Bahrain, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have voiced solidarity with Riyadh, according to media reports.

How important of a trade partner is Saudi Arabia?

When you look at Canada‘s top trading partners by total trade volume (exports plus imports), Saudi Arabia comes in as the 17th largest trade partner, trailing behind countries such as France and Taiwan. Not surprisingly, oil constitutes the majority of the Islamic Kingdom’s exports to Canada. Eastern Canadian refineries import about 75,000 to 80,000 barrels per day of Saudi Arabian crude, said Judith Dwarkin, a chief economist with RS Energy Group in Calgary. That’s less than 10 per cent of total imports and amounts to a “drop in the bucket” compared with the United States, which accounts for two-thirds of imports and could easily cover Saudi’s share thanks to growing domestic production.

And on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency told grains exporters it will no longer buy Canadian wheat and barley in its international tenders. According to Statistics Canada, Canadian wheat sales to Saudi Arabia were 66,000 tonnes in 2017 and 68,250 tonnes in 2016. No sales were made in the first five months of 2018, and analysts say the Middle East has been importing less wheat from Canada and the United States in recent years due to higher shipping costs, while China has become a bigger barley buyer.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for Canada to sell barley and wheat elsewhere,” said Chuck Penner, analyst with LeftField Commodity Research, based in Winnipeg.

What does this mean for Canada’s diplomatic presence in Riyadh?

The displaced Canadian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dennis Horak, who was given 24 hours to leave the country, has a lengthy diplomatic career. Prior to his appointment to Riyadh in 2015, Mr. Horak’s government biography states he was head of mission in Iran for the then-Foreign Affairs Ministry. He also spent a three-year stint as director of its Middle East Relations Division from 2012 to 2015. Ms. Freeland declined to comment on Mr. Horak’s exact location and would only say he was doing fine. Ms. Freeland emphasized on Monday that Canada retains a diplomatic presence in Riyadh. “I want to assure Canadians our embassy is still in place in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is reassuring Canadians in Saudi Arabia that the Canadian Embassy in the country is still active. Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada's ambassador and frozen new trade deals. The Canadian Press

Has this sort of thing happened before?

Yes. In 2015, Riyadh recalled its ambassador to Sweden and stopped issuing work visas for Swedes after the EU member country’s Foreign Minister described a court decision related to Raif Badawi as “medieval” and the kingdom’s ruling Al Saud family as presiding over a “dictatorship. Last year, the kingdom also recalled its ambassador to Germany following a testy exchange with that country’s then-foreign affairs minister over Saudi Arabia’s military presence in Yemen.

Background on the Saudi arms deal:

In 2014, the Harper government struck a $15-billion deal to sell military vehicles to Saudi Arabia. Critics have expressed concern that the Saudis would use them to crush dissent at home — which could put Canada in violation of its arms-trading rules. The Trudeau government has begun approving export permits for the vehicles anyway. General Dynamics Land Systems Canada won the 15-year contract to make weaponized military vehicles for Saudi Arabia and they employ about 3,000 people in Canada, mostly in London, Ont., where the General Dynamics plant is located. The light-armoured vehicles, or LAVs, will be equipped with machine guns, medium- or high-calibre weapons or even big-barrel guns that can fire 105mm shells or anti-tank missiles.

In the past, Canada has sold the Saudis military equipment for defence against possible attacks by either Islamic State or Riyadh’s Shia Muslim rival, Iran. But Saudi Arabia has long faced criticism from governments and human-rights activists for crackdowns on dissidents and the country’s Shia Muslim minority.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau reiterated the position expressed Monday by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, but did not directly address the larger question of what sort of lasting economic impact the dispute could have, including on the $15-billion arms deal.

The Canadian Press, with reports from Reuters and Globe and Mail staff.