Saudi medical residents at Dalhousie University get extended deadline to leave Canada

Medical residents from Saudi Arabia studying at Dalhousie University have been given more time to leave Canada.
Saudi Arabian students across the country have been told to leave by Aug. 31 because of an ongoing diplomatic spat between the two nations.
But, medical residents at Dalhousie in Halifax have had that deadline extended to Sept. 22.
About 1,000 Saudi residents and fellows in Canada have been called back to the kingdom after diplomatic relations between the two countries were abruptly suspended over a tweet from a Canadian government official criticizing the Saudis’ arrest of female social activists.
There are around 59 Saudi physicians working to complete their residency at the school.
The deadline extension gives them enough time to fit in another rotation, but for some medical students the news comes too late as they have already withdrawn from the program, and some have already left the country.
