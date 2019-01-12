Saudi teen who fled abusive family lands in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun (R) arrives at Pearson International airport in Toronto, Ontario, on January 12, 2019. LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

The young Saudi woman fleeing abuse from her family in the conservative Islamic kingdom has arrived in Canada.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, the 18-year-old woman who captured international attention after escaping from her family and barricading herself in a hotel room in Thailand, was granted asylum by Canada on Friday.

On Saturday morning, she walked out into the international arrivals terminal at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, flanked by Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, who described the young woman as a “brave new Canadian.”

Omg 🇨🇦♥️ I'm in Canada everyone 🍁🙏 pic.twitter.com/fGnGcweWIG — rahaf Mohammed شكرا لكم (@rahaf844277144) January 12, 2019

“Rahaf wanted Canadians to know that she’s arrived in her new home, but she’s had a very long journey.” The young woman wore a blue UNHCR baseball cap and a grey “Canada” hoodie.

Before boarding her flight to Toronto, the young woman had tweeted, “I would like to thank you people for supporting me and saving my life. Truly I have never dreamed of this love and support. You are the spark that would motivate me to be a better person.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that that the United Nations High Commission for Refugees reached out to Canada to request that the 18-year old be allowed to live in this country.

“That is something that we are pleased to do because Canada is a country that understands how important it is to stand up for human rights, to stand up for women’s rights around the world,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference in Regina.

The decision to grant her asylum is likely to cause a further strain in relations with Saudi Arabia. In August, Saudi Arabia withdrew its envoy in Ottawa, expelled the Canadian ambassador, suspended Saudi state airline flights to Toronto and pulled out thousands of students and medical patients from Canada.

The diplomatic dispute began when Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted concerns about the news that several social activists had been arrested in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi, a women’s rights activist. She is the sister of imprisoned dissident blogger Raif Badawi, whose wife is a Canadian citizen and lives in Quebec.

Ms. al-Qunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police who denied her entry and seized her passport.

She then barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign through her Twitter account that drew global attention to her case. It garnered enough public and diplomatic support to convince Thai officials to temporarily admit her under the protection of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which later granted her refugee status.

Ms. al-Qunun’s case has highlighted the cause of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. Several Saudi women fleeing abuse by their families have been apprehended trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.

On Friday in a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees welcomed the Trudeau government’s “quick” decision to grant asylum to Ms. al-Qunun, and provide a “long-term solution” for her in Canada as a resettled refugee.

With files from Bob Fife and Reuters