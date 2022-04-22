Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured near a Scarborough mosque was not hate-motivated.

Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue says investigators are looking for a dark sedan that had several people inside when the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on April 16.

Pogue says the men were hanging out in a parking lot and deciding where to go to eat after finishing their evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

She says while the injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening.

Pogue says they have not uncovered any evidence to suggest the victims were targeted because of their faith.

She says there is also no evidence to suggest the victims did anything to incite the shooting or were part of a gang.

Pogue declined to provide details about how police know the shooting wasn’t motivated by hate or to discuss a motive.