Theatre & Performance

Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid to make Broadway debut in comedy The Minutes

Victoria Ahearn
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Actor Noah Reid of Schitt's Creek during a break from filming in Goodwood, Ont., in 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid is set to make his Broadway debut.

Producers say the Toronto actor and musician, who played Patrick on CBC’s Schitt’s Creek, has joined the cast of the Tracy Letts play The Minutes.

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, is set to begin performances at Studio 54 on March 19, 2022 and officially open April 7.

The political comedy originally debuted in Chicago in 2017.

It began previews at the Cort Theatre in New York in February 2020 but its scheduled opening date that March was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Original Broadway company members returning to the production include Letts, who won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for drama for his play August: Osage County, and Jessie Mueller, winner of a 2014 Tony Award for her starring role in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

The Minutes looks at a seemingly mundane city council meeting that reveals small-town secrets and speaks to greater factures in U.S. politics.

The play was a finalist for a Pulitzer in 2018.

Producers haven’t announced which role Reid will play.

On Schitt’s Creek, he played the boyfriend to Dan Levy’s character. The Emmy Award-winning sitcom ended its six-season run in April 2020.

Reid’s other credits include the films Score: A Hockey Musical and Buffaloed.

He also has numerous stage credits, including the title role in Hamlet at Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

