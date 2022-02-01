Elizabeth Ann Miller, academic and author of a number of books about Dracula.

Elizabeth Ann Miller, a popular English professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland and a respected author in two literary genres, died in Toronto on Jan. 2 at the age of 82. The academic was internationally renowned for her scholarly approach to the study of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and she also researched, promoted and preserved the work of Newfoundland writers, including that of her parents, Ted and Dora Russell.

Mr. Stoker’s novel appeared in 1897 and was well-reviewed, but it did not bring him contemporary fame or fortune; he was better known during his lifetime as the personal assistant of the famous English stage actor Sir Henry Irving, and business manager of Mr. Irving’s Lyceum Theatre.

But after Mr. Stoker’s death in 1912, the titular character of his 1897 novel became an icon.

“It’s amazing how [Dracula] has proliferated,” Dr. Miller told PBS’s Frontline/World in 2002. “Every aspect – you have Dracula ballets, Dracula musicals, Dracula comic books … – you name it, it’s there. Very few fictional icons have permeated culture to such an extent as Dracula.”

Starting in the early 1990s, when Dr. Miller included Dracula in courses on 19th-century Gothic fiction and a first-year introduction to the novel, she became fascinated by the archetypal vampire count.

Despite the book’s genre trappings, she treated Bram Stoker as a serious author, and one with tremendous cultural reach. “I mean, everyone’s heard of Dracula, whether they’ve read the book or not,” Dr. Miller told PBS.

She studied the tale’s literary and historical origins, as well as its influence on our culture. Not for her the au courant sexy, glamorous allure of Interview With a Vampire, Buffy and Angel, or the Twilight series.

“Stoker’s vampire was drawn to a great extent from folklore,” she told thevampiresource.com. “In the novel, the Count is not at all attractive. He has bushy eyebrows, long-pointed fingernails, hairy palms and bad breath. He is, after all, a walking corpse! Most of today’s vampires have moved a considerable distance from the original. But occasionally a writer will restore the fanged monster of Stoker’s novel – Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro, for example.”

She personally favoured F.W. Murnau’s influential 1922 silent film Nosferatu and Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake.

Dr. Miller held firmly to the opinion that Dracula represented evil, and was a monster. “Even though he is probably the most interesting character in the book, he is not presented in a sympathetic light. It is a horror novel – the stuff of nightmares. I’ve had students tell me they couldn’t read it at night.”

Parkstone Press

Her textual analysis of the book unearthed a spectrum of themes from the psychosexual to feminist. This led her to write or edit seven books on the subject between 1997 and 2012, including Dracula: Sense and Nonsense and The Lost Journal of Bram Stoker, on which her co-editor was Dacre Stoker, a Montreal-born author and filmmaker who is a great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker.

“She was a very special person,” Mr. Stoker said of his collaborator. Dr. Miller had first connected with his family in Montreal in the late 1990s, seeking access to some of Bram’s notebooks; Dacre met her in 2009 at One Dublin One Book, an initiative led by Dublin’s city libraries.

“She delivered a paper; I was there to meet relatives.” They clicked, and when he finished Dracula the Undead, a sequel to his great-granduncle’s novel, she wrote the introduction. In a field drenched in speculation and fan fiction, “she took … a serious academic approach to understanding what Bram Stoker was like,” Dacre Stoker said.

Suppositions had reached a fever pitch after 1997, the novel’s 100th anniversary; for example it became widely posited that 15th-century Transylvanian Prince Vlad III, known as Vlad the Impaler, had inspired Mr. Stoker’s Dracula.

“Although no one had definite proof, the louder voices got lots of press,” Mr. Stoker said. “And Elizabeth said, ‘Now hold on a moment, let’s look at what we know. What do we really know for sure?’ She would stand up to people. She would even hold my feet to the fire, and tell me, ‘If you want to say that you need two sources.’ That’s what drew me to her. She was respected by others for doing that, and in particular I also respected her for not allowing others to play fast and loose with my relative’s persona.”

In addition to being appreciated in Canada, her work was recognized in the United States and internationally, Mr. Stoker said. “Dublin, London, even Transylvania, [where they saw] people had attached this strange vampiric tradition to one of their heroes. She maintained the dignity and historical accuracy for Vlad the Impaler as sources supported.”

“Miller has challenged us to drop all the falsehoods and unsubstantiated pet theories about Dracula and bring our work up to speed,” religious scholar John Gordon Melton wrote reviewing her Sense & Nonsense (2000) at the website for the Center for Study on New Religions.

Though Dr. Miller had even criticized some of Dr. Melton’s books, he wrote that she knew what she was about: This “is a very important volume. It stands out and joins that small select set of books that belongs among the desk references of every serious scholar, writer and researcher in the field.”

In addition to writing her books, Dr. Miller published many articles on Bram Stoker and Dracula; lectured at universities and conferences from the U.S. to Poland to the World Dracula Congress in Romania; consulted with the Stratford Festival; contributed to television and radio documentaries, and was interviewed by news outlets all over the world including the BBC, the Guardian and The New York Times.

For all that, she said, her favourite consultation was with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet on its 1998 production of Dracula.

She was born Elizabeth Russell on Feb. 26, 1939, in St. John’s, the second of five children. Her parents were Dora (née Oake) Russell, a teacher and women’s editor with the Evening Telegram and the Daily News, who also founded the St. John’s branch of the Royal Astronomical Society; and Ted Russell, a magistrate, politician and professor whose Chronicles of Uncle Mose were must-listen-to storytelling broadcast by CBC Radio, and whose The Holdin’ Ground was the first TV drama filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador (1959).

When Elizabeth was very young the family lived in Bonne Bay, but in 1943 they moved back to St. John’s, where she and her three sisters were joined by brother Kelly, an accomplished fiddler and founding member of Figgy Duff and the Wonderful Grand Band. She enrolled at MUN, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and a teaching degree, then worked in the provincial education system including at a school on Fogo Island, where she met her future husband, George Miller.

She subsequently returned to MUN to study toward an MA and, in 1987, a PhD. According to her death notice, “Her PhD dissertation was a critical biography of the Canadian writer Norman Duncan, who penned some of the finest short stories ever written about Newfoundland.”

Alongside Newfoundland writing, she taught writers of the late 18th-to-mid-19th-century Romantic era, including Lord Byron, Percy Shelley, and Bryon’s physician, John Polidori, who wrote the first novel, The Vampyre, containing the character who became known as Dracula. Although she had first been drawn to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, as she told thevampiresource.com, upon encountering Dr. Polidori’s creature she was “hooked.”

“She was a superb teacher,” said her colleague, Dr. Annette Staveley, who also noted Dr. Miller’s personal integrity, “research flair and originality,” and institutional leadership. “She was the first woman co-ordinator of English of what was then called the Junior Division,” a special initiative to orient new undergraduates into the post-secondary realm. This coincided with a first flowering of feminism at the university, a push for pay equity and the introduction of maternity leave. “She was strong-minded and versatile and had a finger on the pulse of all the change that was going on.”

Dr. Miller never lost her engagement with and advancement of Newfoundland writers, many of them now obscure; she published works on both her father’s and her mother’s writings, as well as editing short story and poetry collections.

Dr. Miller was created Baroness of the House of Dracula by the Transylvanian Society of Dracula, in Romania in 1995, received two Lord Ruthven Awards for best nonfiction book in the vampire subgenre for Dracula: Sense & Nonsense in 2000 and for Bram Stoker’s Notes for Dracula in 2008; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dracula Society in 2012. MUN also gave her its President’s Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1992. The university also named her professor emerita following her 2005 retirement, after which she moved to Toronto but continued to guest lecture.

Predeceased by her husband in 1997, Dr. Miller leaves her son, Dennis; grandchildren, Nick and Charlotte; siblings, Rhona, June, Peg and Kelly; and nieces and nephews around the world.