Canada

Schools closed, flights cancelled as snowstorm lashes southern Quebec

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Schools across much of southern Quebec are shuttered today as a snowstorm bears down on the province.

In the Montreal area, between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow are expected to fall by Friday night.

Many school boards in Montreal and across southern Quebec decided to close today ahead of what is expected to be a difficult drive home.

Transport Quebec closed some highways due to the accumulation of heavy snow on the roads, strong winds, poor visibility and icy conditions.

Environment Canada is advising that people suspend non-essential travel until conditions improve and is warning drivers to be prepare for rapidly changing conditions.

Many flights at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport are either delayed or cancelled due to the storm and the airport authority is asking travellers to check their flight statuses.

