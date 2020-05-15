 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Schools in Newfoundland and Labrador to remain closed until September

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador’s education minister is confirming that schools in the province will remain closed until September.

Brian Warr says in-school instruction has been cancelled for the school year and the province is considering various scenarios for the fall, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Warr says parents and students in the province’s English and French school districts are encouraged to continue their studies with teachers through online tools.

The department says out of 4,000 students identified as needing laptops or tablets in the English School District, 2,500 have received devices, and more will be provided.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision follows Nova Scotia’s announcement last week that at-home learning will end on June 5 without students returning to class.

The New Brunswick government has purchased 1,000 tablets, 500 laptops and 300 mobile Wi-Fi hubs to ensure the student body is fully connected in case online leaning continues in September.

Globe health columnist André Picard examines the complex issues around reopening schools and businesses after the coronavirus lockdown. He says whatever happens as provinces reopen, there's also a second wave of COVID-19 illnesses looming in the fall. André was talking via Instagram Live with The Globe's Madeleine White.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

