Schools in Newfoundland and Labrador to remain closed until September

Newfoundland and Labrador’s education minister is confirming that schools in the province will remain closed until September.

Brian Warr says in-school instruction has been cancelled for the school year and the province is considering various scenarios for the fall, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Warr says parents and students in the province’s English and French school districts are encouraged to continue their studies with teachers through online tools.

The department says out of 4,000 students identified as needing laptops or tablets in the English School District, 2,500 have received devices, and more will be provided.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s decision follows Nova Scotia’s announcement last week that at-home learning will end on June 5 without students returning to class.

The New Brunswick government has purchased 1,000 tablets, 500 laptops and 300 mobile Wi-Fi hubs to ensure the student body is fully connected in case online leaning continues in September.

