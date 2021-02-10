Schools in St. John’s ordered closed as N.L. reports record 53 new COVID-19 cases

Heath officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 presumptive positive cases.

Today’s case count represents the highest, single-day number of infections reported in the province since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters most of the new cases are in the eastern region of the province, which includes the metro St. John’s area.

Fitzgerald is also announcing a raft of new health orders for the province’s capital region, including the closure of all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools.

The local school board said today in-person instruction will be suspended until Feb. 26.

There are now 110 active reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

