Schools open this week in new phase of teachers strike protocol

Open this photo in gallery Protesters join a demonstration organized by the Teacher's Unions outside the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, as four Teacher's Unions hold a province wide education strike, on Friday, February 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Public elementary school teachers in Ontario will not cover for absent colleagues if a supply teacher does not show up at the school, the union said on Monday as it announced new job action.

The much-anticipated “Phase 6” job action protocol did not involve any strikes this week or next, which means English public elementary schools will remain open.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the country’s largest union with 83,000 teachers and education workers, had told its members last week that it would be announcing new job action on Monday and that it would take effect two days later, on Wednesday. No details were provided at the time.

The new phase of job action means that teachers will not cover for absent members, and an occasional teacher must be called in. School boards have been collapsing classes, for example, if a job is left unfilled.

It is unclear how this new phase of job action, which does not involve strikes, will put pressure on the government to return to the bargaining table.

In a bulletin to its members Monday morning, ETFO said that if no agreement was reached with the government by March 6, it would move to the next phase of its strike protocol on March 9.

Renewed contract talks with the government broke off earlier this month and the union stepped up its job action.

For two weeks this month, English public elementary schools in the province closed twice a week, because of a weekly province-wide strike, accompanied by rotating strikes that hit every public board on a certain day.

And on Friday, all publicly-funded schools in Ontario were shuttered after the four main teachers’ union took part in the first ever province-wide legal strike.

Teachers and education workers have been without a contract since the end of August, and tensions with the government have risen in recent months.

The issues for the various unions include class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high-school students and a hiring regulation that gives supply teachers with more seniority an edge in getting hired for long-term occasional and permanent teaching positions.

Benefits also remain a major sticking point, and one that led to a recent breakdown in talks between ETFO and the government.

Those familiar with ETFO's plan say benefits have been in some financial difficulty. The government told union negotiators that any increase in funding toward the plan would force cuts to special-education teaching supports.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said in a statement on Friday evening, shortly after the province-wide strike, that it would be pausing its rotating one-day strikes, planned for next week, after the mediator called all parties back to the bargaining table on Monday.

