Scientists, health-care professionals urge Quebec government to revise back-to-school plan

Quebec scientists and health-care professionals are urging the government to revise its back-to-school plan, saying the measures in place are inadequate to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

In an open letter sent Monday to Premier Francois Legault and other officials, some 150 signatories said the government’s health directives for students aren’t sufficient, school ventilation systems need to be updated, and families must be offered remote learning options.

The signatories are calling on the government to encourage social distancing within classrooms and require mask-wearing inside classrooms, and to oblige schools to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 when children return to school.

George Thanassoulis, an associate professor of medicine at McGill University and the letter’s main author, said Tuesday the province has done a good job of reducing the number of active COVID-19 cases.

And while he doesn’t want to scare his fellow parents, he said he believes now is the time to be careful and to make sure that all that progress isn’t lost in the coming weeks when children go back to school.

“We all agree school is the best place for our kids, but more steps could be taken to ensure the safety of the children, the teachers and really our community,” he said in a phone interview.

Thanassoulis said he was particularly surprised to learn that physical distancing requirements won’t be enforced in classrooms, despite government messaging on the importance keeping a one or two-metre distance from other people.

He said classrooms can contain up to 30 students, even at a time when private indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

Thanassoulis said the letter was created to highlight the voices of physicians who are also parents. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said he had yet to receive a response from Legault’s government.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

But officials said the total number of deaths increased only by two, to 5,746, because one death previously added to the tally turned out to be unrelated.

Hospitalizations increased by three to 118, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 12.

Officials completed 9,231 tests on Aug. 23, the last day for which testing data is available. That number is significantly lower than in recent days.

There have been a total of 61,803 COVID-19 cases in Quebec, of which 54,850 are considered recovered.

