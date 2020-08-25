Scientists, health-care professionals urge Quebec government to revise back-to-school plan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Scientists, health-care professionals urge Quebec government to revise back-to-school plan

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People take part in a rally in front of the offices of the Minister of Education to express their concerns with the Quebec government's back-to-school plan, in Montreal, on August 23, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec scientists and health-care professionals are urging the government to revise its back-to-school plan, saying the measures in place are inadequate to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

In an open letter sent Monday to Premier Francois Legault and other officials, some 150 signatories said the government’s health directives for students aren’t sufficient, school ventilation systems need to be updated, and families must be offered remote learning options.

The signatories are calling on the government to encourage social distancing within classrooms and require mask-wearing inside classrooms, and to oblige schools to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 when children return to school.

Story continues below advertisement

Is Canada is ready to open schools?: André Picard on what parents need to know about schools reopening

George Thanassoulis, an associate professor of medicine at McGill University and the letter’s main author, said Tuesday the province has done a good job of reducing the number of active COVID-19 cases.

And while he doesn’t want to scare his fellow parents, he said he believes now is the time to be careful and to make sure that all that progress isn’t lost in the coming weeks when children go back to school.

“We all agree school is the best place for our kids, but more steps could be taken to ensure the safety of the children, the teachers and really our community,” he said in a phone interview.

Thanassoulis said he was particularly surprised to learn that physical distancing requirements won’t be enforced in classrooms, despite government messaging on the importance keeping a one or two-metre distance from other people.

He said classrooms can contain up to 30 students, even at a time when private indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

Thanassoulis said the letter was created to highlight the voices of physicians who are also parents. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said he had yet to receive a response from Legault’s government.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

But officials said the total number of deaths increased only by two, to 5,746, because one death previously added to the tally turned out to be unrelated.

Hospitalizations increased by three to 118, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 12.

Officials completed 9,231 tests on Aug. 23, the last day for which testing data is available. That number is significantly lower than in recent days.

There have been a total of 61,803 COVID-19 cases in Quebec, of which 54,850 are considered recovered.

Globe health columnist André Picard and senior editor Nicole MacIntyre discuss the many issues surrounding sending kids back to school. André says moving forward isn't about there being no COVID-19 cases, but limiting their number and severity through distancing, smaller classes, masks and good hygiene. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies