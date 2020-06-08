 Skip to main content
Scientists say lockdowns prevented millions of COVID-19 cases and warn against loosening measures

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Earlier this year, when countries around the world began closing schools, cancelling public events and implementing stay-at-home policies for workers due to COVID-19, many wondered if the measures would make enough of a difference to warrant the extreme economic and social disruptions that they caused.

Now two separate studies of the approaches taken in several countries show that the lockdowns were highly effective at reducing the transmission of the disease and prevented hundreds of millions of additional cases. The authors say their numbers should be taken on board by officials who are weighing how much to loosen restrictions as the global pandemic nears the six-month mark.

In one study, researchers led by a team at the University of California Berkeley compared infection rates in the United States, China, France, Italy, Iran and South Korea before and after the implementation of a range of specific policies at local, regional and national scales up to early April. Overall, they found the spread of the disease was slowed considerably in all six countries once measures were put in place. The authors estimate that the measures prevented 62 million confirmed cases across all six countries which they said translated into 530 million fewer infections in total.

Story continues below advertisement

Researchers involved in the second study, based at Imperial College London in the UK, found similar results in a study of 11 European countries. The study used death rates up to May 4, and then worked backwards in time to model the impact of national lockdowns and school closures.

The researchers said that their results demonstrate that the public health measures, and in particular the lockdowns, had a large effect in reducing transmission of the disease.

“Continued interventions should be considered to keep transmission of [the coronavirus] under control,” they wrote.

Both studies were published Monday in the journal Nature.

More to come

