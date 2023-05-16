An underwater view shows rays of sunlight shining through live Sargassum as it is intercepted by a protection net before washing ashore, off the coast of Le Francois on France's Caribbean island of Martinique. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is a biomass stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico that contains scattered patches of seaweed. Satellite images captured in February showed an earlier start than usual for such a large accumulation in the open ocean. The seaweed floats on the ocean and reproduces on the water’s surface.

Sargassum originates in a vast stretch of the Atlantic Ocean called the Sargasso Sea, which lies east of Florida and the Caribbean. Four prevailing ocean currents form its boundaries.

Floating sargassum FLORIDA How sargassum travels Surface currents Miami Gulf of Mexico Atlantic Ocean Havana CUBA Cancun Port-au-Prince MEXICO HOND. NIC. Caribbean Sea VENEZUELA COLOMBIA As of april 5 john sopinski/the globe and mail, Source: european space agency Floating sargassum FLORIDA How sargassum travels Surface currents Miami Gulf of Mexico Atlantic Ocean Havana CUBA Cancun Port-au-Prince MEXICO HOND. NIC. Caribbean Sea VENEZUELA COLOMBIA As of april 5 john sopinski/the globe and mail, Source: european space agency Floating sargassum How sargassum travels FLORIDA Surface currents Miami Gulf of Mexico Atlantic Ocean Havana CUBA Cancun Port-au-Prince MEXICO HOND. NIC. Caribbean Sea VENEZUELA COLOMBIA As of april 5 john sopinski/the globe and mail, Source: european space agency

The 'Sargator 2' vessel, created by France's Laurent Brousseau, collects up to 100 tons of sargassum per hour. Off the coast of Le Francois, Martinique, it is used to extract live Sargassum from the water's surface before it washes ashore. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images An egret flies over a thick layer of Sargassum drifting in Olive Bay and washed ashore in Saint Francois on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on April 16, 2023. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The matted brown seaweed stretches for miles across the ocean and provides breeding ground, food and habitat for fish, sea turtles and marine birds, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, when sargassum piles up on beaches, it quickly decomposes under the hot sun, releasing gases that smell like rotten eggs. It has carpeted beaches on some Caribbean islands such as the Dominican Republic, and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in the spring and summer.

Open this photo in gallery: Next to the mouth of the Osama river in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, the Port of San Souci is overwhelmed by waves of sargassum that have washed ashore.FELIX LEON/AFP/Getty Images

When sargassum decomposes, it releases ammonia and hydrogen sulphide, which accounts for the rotten-egg stench. Brief exposure isn’t enough to make people sick, but prolonged exposure – especially for those with respiratory issues – can be dangerous, scientists say.

While 2023 appears to be a heavy year for the seaweed, it’s been worse. Scientists estimate there’s more than 10 million metric tons of sargassum in the belt this year, which is slightly less than 2018, a record year.

Sargassum seaweed releases hydrogen sulfide (sulfur, H2S) as it decomposes on the shore – a gas which can affect health in some cases, and oxidizes domestic equipment. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images The 'Sargator 2' vessel live intercepts Sargassum before it washes ashore and extracts it from the waters surface off the coast of Le Francois, Martinique. This floating layer of seaweed can reach a thickness of 70-80 cm. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

According to local authorities in Santo Domingo, the high volume of sargassum washing ashore affects the activity of ports and tourism on the Caribbean coast of the Dominican Republic. Felix Leon/AFP

Scientists aren’t exactly sure, what causes sargassum, in part because it wasn’t closely monitored until 2011.

Experts believe agricultural runoff seeping into the Amazon and Orinoco rivers and eventually the ocean could explain the increased growth. Warming waters likely help the seaweed grow faster.

– Associated Press