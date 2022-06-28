A member of Team Canada's World Junior team skates through the Hockey Canada logo at center ice at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg.Jeff Vinnick

Scotiabank is suspending its sponsorship of Hockey Canada after the national sport organization paid an undisclosed sum last month to settle allegations that eight Canadian Hockey League players sexually assaulted a young woman after a Hockey Canada Foundation gala in June, 2018.

In an open letter published Tuesday in The Globe and Mail, Scotiabank president and chief executive Brian Porter said that, “like so many of you, I was appalled by the recent reports of alleged assault involving younger ambassadors of Canada’s game. The alleged behaviour in this current case is contrary to the beliefs and values that hockey is meant to embody, and those that we champion at Scotiabank, as Canada’s Hockey Bank.”

The letter said that Scotiabank believes it has “a responsibility as hockey lovers and sponsors to contribute to positive change in the sport. And, we are committed to ensuring that hockey is safe, inclusive and accessible.”

The bank announced that it was canceling marketing and events around the IIHF World Junior Championship this August in Edmonton, and would redirect those funds to other charitable programs including the Canadian Women’s Foundation, which supports women who are the victims of gender-based violence.

It said it would suspend sponsorship activities “until we are confident the right steps are being taken to improve the culture within the sport – both on and off the ice.”

Earlier this month, the federal sports minister, Pascal St-Onge, ordered a forensic audit of the organization to ensure no public funds were used in the settlement, as Hockey Canada executives had pledged.

Last week, Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and chief executive Tom Renney told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage they did not know how many of the players had participated in an independent investigation into the matter.

The woman at the centre of the allegations had been seeking $3.55-million in damages from Hockey Canada, the CHL, and the unnamed players.

Last week, the Canadian government froze Hockey Canada’s federal funding, saying the organization must sign on to the newly created Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which oversees independent investigations of alleged abuse and mistreatment.

Scotiabank said in its letter it expected Hockey Canada “to fully co-operate with the federal government’s audit,” and to ensure “our sponsorship funding was used as intended.”

The bank has sponsored hockey activities for more than a decade, including such high-profile initiatives as the annual Hockey Day in Canada celebration on CBC. Last fall, the bank launched a Hockey For All marketing program to emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion in the game, which included an undisclosed financial commitment to help make hockey more accessible.

In 2019 Scotiabank became one of Hockey Canada’s international partners, a group of more than a dozen which includes Bauer, Chevrolet, Canadian Tire, Swiss Chalet, and Skip the Dishes. Premier partners of the organization include Esso, Nike, Telus, Tim Hortons, and the broadcasters TSN/RDS.

Government assistance accounted for only 6 per cent of Hockey Canada’s revenue last year, according to the organization’s 2020-21 annual report. Forty-three per cent of its revenue came from business development and partnerships such as the Scotiabank sponsorship.