Scott Gillingham has been elected mayor of Winnipeg, replacing Brian Bowman, who did not seek re-election.

Gillingham recently served two terms as a councillor and chaired the city’s finance committee for much of that time.

He ran on a campaign that included hiking property taxes, which he said would help fund road repair, provide housing for the homeless and improve front-line services.

He defeated 10 other candidates, including former mayor Glen Murray, who sought a return to the job he left in 2004.

Voters went to the polls Wednesday to elect municipal politicians and school board trustees across Manitoba.