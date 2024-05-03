Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party raises $3.6-million, leads in donations ahead of election

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year’s election.

Fiscal returns to Elections Saskatchewan show the governing party raised $3.6 million from donors last year.

The Opposition New Democrats had raised $1.4 million.

The Saskatchewan United Party, which has one member in the legislature, took in more than $500,000, including $200,000 from a company with ties to the party’s deputy leader.

Individuals, corporations, unions and associations can donate to political parties in the province.

No election date has been set, but Saskatchewan residents are to go to the polls by the end of October.