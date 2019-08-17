 Skip to main content

Canada Sea-to-Sky Gondola in British Columbia likely out of commission until 2020

Sea-to-Sky Gondola in British Columbia likely out of commission until 2020

Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. No injuries were reported and the gondola has been closed by operators for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The operators of the Sea-to-Sky Gondola say the popular tourist attraction near Squamish, B.C., likely won’t reopen until early next spring.

In a message on the company’s Facebook page, they say the cleanup has started and it’s hoped the gondola can reopen in early 2020, but that depends on the delivery of a replacement cable and new cabins from Europe.

When the attraction does restart, the post says it will feature a brand new haul rope and a completely new line of 30 cabins.

No one was hurt last Saturday when the RCMP say someone deliberately cut the gondola’s main cable, sending all of the cars crashing to the ground.

The company has said the damage will reach into the millions of dollars.

The Sea to Sky Gondola officially opened in 2014 and carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people who visit the gondola every day during the summer season, with each cabin holding up to eight people. When in operation, it takes around 10 minutes to reach an elevation of 885 metres above Howe Sound.

