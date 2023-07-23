Nova Scotia RCMP say the search continues for four people, including two children, after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across the province.
Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay released no other details, but says police would update the progress of the search later today.
four people were reported missing Saturday in separate incidents in West Hants – a largely rural municipality northwest of Halifax. Four people missing as record rainfall causes widespread flooding in Nova Scotia
Police say the children were with three other people who managed to escape from a car that got stuck in flood waters. A second vehicle carrying four people was also submerged and two people escaped, but a youth and a man remain unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, municipal emergency officials in West Hants lifted an evacuation order for the area early Sunday.
Environment Canada says the downpour, which began Friday, dumped between 200-250 millimetres of rain along the province’s South Shore, across the Halifax area and into central and western parts of Nova Scotia.
Premier Tim Houston declared a provincewide state of emergency on Saturday, which will remain in effect until Aug. 5 unless the government terminates or extends it.
A man stands at the edge of a flooded road as vehicles are seen abandoned in water in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 1 of 15 Halifax Search and Rescue personnel navigate the floodwaters, in Bedford, N.S.on July 21, 2023. Halifax Search and Rescue/Reuters 2 of 15 People stand on a hill surveying cars abandoned in floodwater in a mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 3 of 15 Abandoned cars in a mall parking lot are seen in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 4 of 15 A man wearing chest waders walks through a flooded mall parking lot following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 5 of 15 Buildings are seen upended on a riverbank as a man paddles a kayak through floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 6 of 15 Road washouts in Hants County, N.S., on Saturday July 22, 2023. Mayor Abraham Zebian-West, of Hants Regional Municipality/Handout 7 of 15 Onlookers stand at the edge of a flooded street where vehicles are seen abandoned in water following a major flooding in Halifax on Saturday. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 8 of 15 Buildings in the Halifax area are submerged in floodwater on Saturday, following a long procession of intense thunderstorms that have dumped record amounts of rain across much of Nova Scotia. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 9 of 15 Road washouts in Hants County, N.S., on Saturday July 22, 2023. Mayor Abraham Zebian-West, of Hants Regional Municipality/Handout 10 of 15 Traffic is diverted on a Halifax road following a major rain event that washed out roadways in the area on Saturday, July 22. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 11 of 15 The top of a service truck is seen abandoned in floodwater following a major rain event in Halifax on July 22. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 12 of 15 Road washouts in Hants County, N.S., on Saturday July 22, 2023. Mayor Abraham Zebian-West, of Hants Regional Municipality/Handout 13 of 15 A man paddles a kayak through floodwater at a baseball diamond in Halifax on Saturday. Intense thunderstorms have dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 14 of 15 A truck is seen abandoned in high floodwater on a Halifax street following a major rain event on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 15 of 15