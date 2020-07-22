 Skip to main content
Search continues in Nova Scotia for man accused of stabbing officer, police dog

BRIDGEWATER, N.S.
The Canadian Press
RCMP officers maintain a roadblock as they search for a suspect after a Bridgewater Police Service officer was stabbed as he responded to a domestic violence complaint, in Bridgewater, N.S., on July 21, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The search continues today around the Bridgewater, N.S., area for a man suspected of domestic assault, stabbing a police officer in the neck and later injuring a police dog.

Bridgewater police say Tobias Charles Doucette, who is in his 30s, has been charged with attempted murder of a Bridgewater police sergeant and assault on Doucette’s common-law partner.

Police say there was a possible sighting of Doucette in the LaHave River around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers tried to apprehend him, but he was last seen fleeing into the woods on foot off Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S. It was during this incident that the police dog was stabbed.

Doucette is accused of striking an officer in the neck with an edged weapon after police responded to a domestic violence call about 11 p.m. Monday night at the Bridgewater Hotel.

Police say Sgt. Matthew Bennett, a 13-year member with Bridgewater Police Service, underwent successful surgery Tuesday and is recovering in hospital, while the female victim was treated for minor injuries.

The RCMP’s critical incident command has taken over the search.

