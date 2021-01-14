Search for canoeist off Nova Scotia coast now a missing persons case

The search for a canoeist reported missing off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia is now a missing persons case.

The search and rescue centre in Halifax says that after searching for 69-year-old Kenneth Surette for over 26 hours, the case has been turned over to the RCMP.

The search began Tuesday after a body was discovered on the shoreline of Morris Island.

RCMP say they believe the person was travelling with Surette in the small boat.

Officers say a canoe was found Wednesday in the water between Surettes Island and Morris Island.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Andrew Joyce confirmed the canoe was the one used by Surette and his travel companion.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

