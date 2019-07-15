 Skip to main content

Canada Search for missing Quebec businessman, his son stretches into fifth day

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Search for missing Quebec businessman, his son stretches into fifth day

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Provincial police today dispatched a sonar-equipped boat to a reservoir to look for signs of a missing helicopter carrying a Quebec businessman and his teenage son who failed to return from a fishing trip last week.

The search stretched into a fifth day for Stephane Roy and his 14-year-old son, who never reached their hometown of Ste-Sophie, Que., last Thursday. They were reported missing the next day.

Roy is founder and owner of Les Serres Sagami Inc., which produces greenhouse-grown tomatoes and other produce under the Sagami and Savoura brand names.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Forces search and rescue teams were airborne again today, assisted by the Canadian Coast Guard and civilian aerial search and rescue units.

Capt. Trevor Reid says the search zone has been narrowed to about 12,000 square kilometres, and Griffon helicopters and Hercules planes are among the aircraft taking part.

Reid says it’s still a large area, but as evidence becomes available, co-ordinators at the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont. are able to reduce the size of the search.

Provincial police spokeswoman Helene Nepton says a weak iPhone signal captured last Wednesday may offer some additional clues of the missing pair’s whereabouts.

Nepton says the police boat was concentrating its search on an area of the Mitchinamecus reservoir not far from the chalet where Roy and his son stayed with two others.

While there was a beacon on Roy’s Robinson R44 helicopter, Reid said a distress call was never made.

Roy and his son were scheduled to take off from Lac de la Bidiere, in the upper Laurentians regions, west of La Tuque, Que. last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The entrepreneur owned the R44 helicopter and according to a statement from his company, was an experienced pilot.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter