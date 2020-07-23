 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Search for Nova Scotia man accused of assaulting woman, stabbing officer enters third day

BRIDGEWATER, N.S.
The Canadian Press

RCMP officers maintain a roadblock as they search for a suspect after a Bridgewater Police Service officer was stabbed as he responded to a domestic violence complaint in Bridgewater, N.S., on July 21, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A search for a fugitive accused of stabbing a police sergeant, assaulting a woman and injuring a police dog is into its third day in Nova Scotia.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police continue to get reports of sightings of Tobias Charles Doucette but none has been substantiated.

A charge of attempted murder was filed against Doucette after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon when police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S.

Doucette, who is from Cape Breton, was briefly encountered by an RCMP dog and handler on Tuesday, but police say he escaped into woods nearby after stabbing the dog with a stick in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

Police say the Bridgewater police officer injured in Monday’s incident underwent successful surgery and is recovering in hospital, while the woman described as the suspect’s common-law partner was treated for minor injuries.

The condition of the injured police dog was described as stable.

Report an error
