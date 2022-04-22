First Nations leaders in northern Saskatchewan asked for more volunteers Friday, as the search for a missing five-year-old boy entered its fourth day.

Frank Young from Red Earth Cree Nation was reported missing Tuesday. He last seen playing in his family’s yard near Carrot River.

Officials said nine volunteer crews were assisting in the search, including people throughout Saskatchewan and from Manitoba.

Marcel Head, chief of neighbouring Shoal Lake Cree Nation, said more volunteers were needed.

“Sooner or later, our local (searchers) are going to get exhausted. They’re tired now,” he said.

Head said he had spoken Friday morning with the boy’s family, and they are devastated.

“You can just imagine the thought pattern they’re going through,” Head said, adding the parents are getting counselling.

They have asked for their privacy, but Head said they appreciate everybody’s support.

“Obviously, this is a very serious concern to have a missing boy,” said Chief Fabian Head of Red Earth Cree Nation. “We ask prayers continue to come through to us.”

RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge said air, ground and water searches have not been able to locate the boy or any of the items he had been wearing when he disappeared, including Paw Patrol rubber boots, green dinosaur pyjamas and a blue windbreaker.

He said there is nothing to suggest Frank was abducted.

On Thursday, crews spent over six hours doing an aerial search using a high-resolution camera during the day and thermal imaging during the night.

“We’re seeing this did not locate Frank,” Tonge said.

Rescue groups and organizations from throughout Saskatchewan have also helped with drones and search and rescue dogs, and a plane from Ontario was also used.

“We have one common goal and that’s to find Frank Young,” Tonge said.

