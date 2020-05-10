 Skip to main content
Canada

Search resumes for body of three-year-old N.S. boy reported missing last week

TRURO, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rescue crews search for a missing three-year-old boy in the waters of the Salmon River in Truro, N.S. on May 7, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A search for the body of a three-year-old boy who disappeared last week near a river in central Nova Scotia is expected to resume today.

Dylan Ehler first disappeared Wednesday while walking with his grandmother, with the search transitioning into a recovery operation by Thursday evening.

Later that night, his boots were found in separate areas along the Salmon River.

Ground search crews combed the riverbank for a fourth day on Saturday, despite miserable weather that worsened as the day wore on.

Dozens of people are involved in the recovery effort.

Cathy Hinton, the local municipal councillor, told CTV News that Truro residents were feeling very low because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last month’s mass killing in several Nova Scotia communities.

“(But) this is when you see the absolute best of people,” Hinton said.

“At the worst of times and in the cold frigid water, and everything they’ve gone through in these tragedies, I am humbled just to watch them and what they do — it’s just unbelievable.”

Hinton, who represents the area where the little boy went missing, said she has received messages of support from across the country.

