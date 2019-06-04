 Skip to main content

Search suspended for Calgary man swept away in B.C. river

Search suspended for Calgary man swept away in B.C. river

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
RCMP in northern British Columbia have suspended a search for a man who was swept away in the fast-moving Peace River last week.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says jet boats and aircraft had been assisting searchers who were on the ground.

She says a dive team was called in, but it was not safe for them to be in the water.

Mounties are not releasing the missing man’s name, but an online fundraising page to help his family identifies him as Aaron Kingma.

Campaign organizer Angie Fallis Patterson writes that Kingma was an amazing husband and father to two daughters, 9 and 1.

A Facebook memorial page says he was from Amsterdam and lived in Calgary.

