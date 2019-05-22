 Skip to main content

Canada Search suspended off coast of PEI for lobster fisherman who fell overboard

NAUFRAGE, P.E.I.
The Canadian Press
The search for a lobster fisherman reported missing off the northeast coast of Prince Edward Island has been suspended.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax ended the official search Tuesday, just before 8 p.m., saying three aircraft and 60 vessels had taken part in the operation near Naufrage, PEI

The 22-year-old fisherman was reported missing earlier in the day, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

His name was not released.

A military spokesman says a 911 call was received from someone on a boat.

A boat from the St. Peter’s Fire Department and a Canadian Coast Guard cutter out of Souris, PEI, also took part in the search.

RCMP Staff-Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick said weather conditions deteriorated by mid-afternoon as fog reduced visibility.

Norris said the waters off PEI are about 6 C, and officials don’t believe the man was wearing a flotation device.

The RCMP are now responsible for investigating the man’s disappearance as a missing persons case.

