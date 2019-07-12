 Skip to main content

Canada Search under way for prominent Quebec businessman, his son after helicopter goes missing

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Search under way for prominent Quebec businessman, his son after helicopter goes missing

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A search is under way for a prominent Quebec businessman and his son, who did not return from a fishing trip in northern Quebec as planned.

Sagami Inc., a giant in the greenhouse tomato industry, says in a statement that everything is being done to ensure its president, Stephane Roy, and his son are found safe.

The two were expected to return from a fishing trip on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says Roy, the founder of the company, is an experienced pilot with numerous flight hours aboard the craft in question, a Robinson R44 helicopter.

The company says it’s too early to know what happened and has been in contact with Quebec provincial police and the Canadian Forces, who are conducting searches in the Parent district of La Tuque, Que., more than 400 kilometres north of Montreal.

A provincial police spokesman says family members reported the pair missing in the area Thursday morning.

“According to preliminary reports, four people left, two in a helicopter and two in a seaplane to a chalet … these people were to return yesterday (Wednesday),” said spokesman Claude Denis.

The aircraft returned as scheduled but the helicopter did not.

Police say anyone spotting a helicopter in distress between Parent and Ste-Sophie, in the Laurentians region, should call them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter