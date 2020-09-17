 Skip to main content
Canada

Search under way for two missing teens off coast of western Prince Edward Island

ALBERTON, P.E.I.
The Canadian Press
Local fishing boats and the Canadian coast guard are searching for two missing teenaged boys off the coast of western Prince Edward Island.

A spokesman for the joint rescue co-ordination centre says another young man who was on the boat made it back to shore late Wednesday night and called for assistance at about 10 p.m.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens says a Cormorant helicopter was immediately dispatched to the scene, and several coast guard vessels joined the search.

He says as of 10 a.m. local time today, neither of the 17-year-olds had been located in the search off Fox Island, near Alberton, P.E.I.

Owens says local boats are assisting the coast guard ships Cap Nord and S. Dudka in the search.

