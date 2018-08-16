Searchers have found a body, plane wreckage northwest of Edmonton: RCMP

RCMP say search and rescue technicians have found a body and the wreckage of plane in a wooded area northwest of Edmonton.
Mounties say the identity of the remains and the aircraft have not been confirmed.
Transport Canada and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating what has been found at the crash site in Lac Ste. Anne County.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has been searching for a Cessna 172 that hasn’t been seen since it took off Sunday afternoon from an airfield in Edson bound for Westlock.
The military says a Hercules aircraft and two helicopters have been searching the area between the two communities.
A friend had identified the pilot of the missing Cessna as Scott Schneider, who was flying with his dog.
